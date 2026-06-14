Teen shot, buses burned as Knicks title celebrations turn violent in New York

14 June 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Celebrations following the New York Knicks' first championship triumph in more than five decades were overshadowed by violence and unrest across parts of New York City, AzerNEWS reports.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94–90 in Game 5 on Saturday to secure the NBA title, prompting thousands of fans to take to the streets to celebrate the historic victory.

However, as crowds gathered into the early hours of the morning, chaotic scenes unfolded in Midtown Manhattan. According to reports, gunfire erupted near Times Square, leaving a 17-year-old injured.

Authorities also reported damage to property during the celebrations, including the destruction of several buses. One school bus that had reportedly been used to transport World Cup fans was set on fire, although it remains unclear whether anyone was injured in that incident.

Prior to the unrest, Knicks owner James Dolan had urged supporters to celebrate responsibly following the team's championship-clinching victory in Texas.

Despite those appeals, tensions escalated as large groups of fans leaving bars and public viewing events reportedly clashed with police officers in Midtown Manhattan.

Law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents, including the shooting near Times Square and the acts of vandalism that occurred during the celebrations.