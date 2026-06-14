Some US states said to launch OpenAI probe

14 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

OpenAI Inc. is facing a new inquiry from a coalition of state attorneys general over concerns tied to its business practices, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

OpenAI received a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday seeking records related to advertising, consumer engagement, data practices, health information, treatment of minors and seniors, deep learning models, model sycophancy and company policies, according to the Journal.

The subpoena, sent by New York's ⁠attorney general, also seeks information on activities related to minors and ​seniors, deep learning models and internal company policies, the source added.

The probe ​represents the latest legal challenge for IPO-bound OpenAI, which is being sued by Florida for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT platform.

The source declined to be identified while ​discussing the investigation, which has not been publicly announced.

An OpenAI spokesperson ​said: "AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely ‌bring ⁠its benefits to people in a responsible way. We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices."