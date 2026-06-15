UK moves to prohibit social media access for children under 16

15 June 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom government has announced a sweeping new set of measures aimed at protecting children online, including plans to ban social media platforms from offering services to users under the age of 16, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative is described by officials as one of the most comprehensive child online safety frameworks in the world and is expected to be introduced to Parliament before Christmas, with implementation planned for Spring 2027.

Under the proposed rules, the UK will go beyond a simple age-based ban and introduce additional restrictions on harmful online features. These include limits on livestreaming functions and restrictions on communication between children and strangers across digital platforms.

The planned ban would apply to major social media platforms whose primary function involves user-to-user interaction. This includes services such as Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

However, messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal are not expected to be included under the restrictions.

The government is also considering additional rules for under-18 users, such as limits on infinite scrolling, overnight usage curfews, and default safety settings to prevent harmful exposure.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the measures respond to growing parental concern about children’s safety online, emphasizing the need for urgent action against tech companies.

Image: Hollie Adams / Reuters