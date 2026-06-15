Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

15 June 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Erdogan conveyed his best wishes to the Azerbaijani people and reiterated the close unity between the two nations.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on its National Salvation Day of June 15 with my heartfelt wishes; I convey Türkiye's greetings and affections to all our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, as we are the children of two states of one nation, carrying a single heart," the publication said.

Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day is an official public holiday celebrated annually on June 15. It commemorates the historic return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, a pivotal moment that saved the country from a severe political crisis and potential civil war.