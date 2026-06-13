President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King Charles III

13 June 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III.

"Your Majesty,

I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – Your Birthday.

Our interstate relations built on friendship, mutual respect and trust, our fruitful cooperation across political, economic, trade, investment, energy, including renewable energy, and other spheres are currently developing dynamically and steadily. By leveraging the significant potential of our mutual interaction, we can further enrich the Azerbaijan-UK bilateral agenda.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further enhance the traditional friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries for the prosperity of our peoples.

Your Majesty, on such a remarkable day, I once again extend my congratulations to you and wish you robust health, a long life, happiness, success in your high office, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of the United Kingdom," the letter reads.