Apple may raise prices due to soaring component costs, Tim Cook says

18 June 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Apple is reportedly planning to increase prices across its product lineup in response to rising costs of memory and storage chips, AzerNEWS reports.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, CEO Tim Cook stated that price increases have become unavoidable as the company struggles to absorb sharply higher component costs. While Apple has tried to protect customers from these increases.

He did not specify when the price adjustments would take effect or which products would be affected, and it remains uncertain whether the upcoming iPhone 18, expected in September, will be impacted.

The surge in memory chip prices has been driven in part by growing demand from the artificial intelligence sector, which has tightened supply for consumer electronics.

Cook also noted that limited supply and rising demand have led suppliers to pass on significant cost increases. He emphasized that memory pricing and supply need to return to more stable levels to support consumer products.

The price of RAM, one of the most basic components in computers and smartphones, has reportedly more than doubled since October 2025.

It is not yet specified which devices will become more expensive or when this will happen.

Image: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg