National Athletics Championship wraps up with multiple gold medalists [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Athletics Championship has been jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, AzerNEWS reports.

The event featured 135 athletes from national teams, Baku clubs, and the regions of Ganja, Ismayilli, Barda, Khizi, and Ordubad.

On the first day, Hamid Nabiyev won the men's 100m, Javid Mammadov the 400m, Bakhtiyar Asgarli the 1,500m, and Amrah Nagiyev the 3,000m steeplechase.

In field events, Rustam Mammadov took the triple jump, Bulbul Babayev the high jump, Ismayil Aliyev the shot put, and Orkhan Gasimov the javelin.

In the women's events, Lamiya Valiyeva won the 100m, Ilaha Guliyeva the 400m, and Nila Heydarova the 1,500m. Yekaterina Sariyeva won the triple jump, Zeynab Gambarova the high jump, Sakina Hajizada the shot put, and Irada Aliyeva the javelin.

On the final day, Novruz Asadli won the men's 200m, Loghman Israfilli the 800m, and Amrah Nagiyev added another gold in the 5,000m. Jabir Aliyev won the long jump, and Ismayil Aliyev took the discus throw.

In the women's events, Salma Agabeyova won the 200m, Gulchin Nagiyeva the 800m, and Natalya Vallek the 5,000m.

Sofiya Israfilova won the long jump, Lala Janiyeva the discus throw, and Rahima Baylarova the hammer throw.

The championship also marked the retirement of Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev, who ended his professional career at the event.

Azerbaijan has produced a number of strong and competitive athletes who have consistently represented the country in national and international athletics events.

The Azerbaijan Athletics Federation supports this development by organizing competitions, improving training systems, and providing structured pathways for athletes to progress from youth to elite levels.

The Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was officially established in 1992, shortly after Azerbaijan gained independence from the Soviet Union. Its formation marked a critical step in building the country's own sports infrastructure and establishing a formal governing body for track and field athletics. Prior to this, Azerbaijani athletes competed under the Soviet athletics system, which limited national-level organization and development specific to Azerbaijan.

The Federation's responsibilities include organizing national championships, both indoor and outdoor, as well as youth and junior competitions that are essential for identifying and nurturing emerging talent. The Federation also coordinates athlete preparation for international competitions, ranging from regional events to the World Championships and Olympic Games, ensuring that Azerbaijani athletes are trained and equipped to compete on the global stage.

Internationally, the Federation represents Azerbaijan in major athletics organizations, including World Athletics and European Athletics.