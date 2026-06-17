President Ilham Aliyev awards Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser with "Dostlug" Order

17 June 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The decree notes that Al Jasser is being awarded the "Dostlug" Order for his contribution to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser with the "Dostlug" Order, AzerNEWS reports.

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