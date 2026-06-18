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Thursday, June 18, 2026

Azerbaijan boosts investment in information and communications sector in Jan–May period

18 June 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts investment in information and communications sector in Jan–May period
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Investment in Azerbaijan’s information and communications sector reached 211.1 million manats in the January–May period of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

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