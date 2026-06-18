Azerbaijan boosts investment in information and communications sector in Jan–May period
Investment in Azerbaijan’s information and communications sector reached 211.1 million manats in the January–May period of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
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