Global wealth of top billionaires surges by record $336 billion

16 June 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The world’s 500 richest individuals experienced an unprecedented surge in wealth, collectively gaining $336 billion in a single trading day, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The jump marks the largest one-day increase ever recorded for the global billionaire class. By the end of trading in New York, their combined net worth had reached a record $13.3 trillion.

The historic gain reflects broad strength across financial markets, with major stock indexes contributing to sharp increases in the valuations of large publicly traded companies.

American businessman and inventor Elon Musk retained his position as the world’s richest individual, with an estimated net worth of $1.27 trillion. He was followed in the top rankings by several leading technology figures: Google co-founders Larry Page, valued at $314 billion, and Sergey Brin, with $292 billion; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with $267 billion; and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, with $247 billion.

A notable development was the surge in valuation of SpaceX, which reportedly reached a capitalization of $2.5 trillion by the end of Monday’s trading session. In pre-market trading on Tuesday, the company’s valuation reportedly continued to rise, increasing by an additional 10%.

At the lower end of the billionaire rankings, the entry threshold for the world’s 500 richest individuals has also climbed significantly. The last group of billionaires in the index now holds around $7.9 billion each - marking the highest-ever entry level for inclusion in the elite list.

Image: Reuters