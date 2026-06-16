Azerbaijan, AIIB discuss expanding strategic partnership

16 June 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Sherard Cowper-Coles, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, AzerNEWS reports.

"During the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, we met with Sherard Cowper-Coles, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank," Jabbarov wrote on X.

According to minister, the discussions focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the AIIB, as well as reviewing the priorities of the bank’s investment program in the country.

The sides also discussed opportunities for implementing joint infrastructure projects aimed at further enhancing Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transit hub.