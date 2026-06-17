US may charge fees for Hormuz Strait passage

17 June 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The US administration is reportedly discussing various measures aimed at restoring the safe passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, including the possibility of introducing fees for vessels that would sail under the protection of the US Navy, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was published by the Politico edition, citing its own sources. According to the report, the White House is considering options that could encourage shipowners and insurance companies to resume active use of the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. One of the proposals under discussion is to allow ships to receive expedited transit through the strait, escorted by the US Navy, in exchange for an additional fee. The publication emphasizes that no final decision has yet been made.

According to the analytical company Kpler, around 500 vessels, including approximately 220 oil tankers, are currently waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz due to heightened security concerns and regional uncertainty.

It is also worth noting that the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically important maritime chokepoints in the world: nearly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes through it under normal conditions. Even minor disruptions in this route can lead to noticeable fluctuations in global energy prices and increased volatility in the oil market.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of shipping through the strait. However, many shipowners continue to exercise caution, preferring to wait on the sidelines amid fears of renewed escalation in the region. Analysts note that beyond military protection, market confidence and insurance stability will likely play a decisive role in restoring full traffic through this critical waterway.