Anthropic sued over alleged subscription fraud

15 June 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

A customer sued Anthropic PLC in federal court, alleging that the company misled users about the capabilities of Max 5x and Max 20x, its highest-tier subscriptions to the artificial intelligence (AI) agent Claude, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the lawsuit the outlet saw, the plaintiff, Karl Kahn, claimed that Max 5x and Max 20x have been promoted as offering, respectively, five and 20 times the usage caps of Claude Pro subscriptions. However, the actual caps seem to be lower in reality, Kahn insisted.

The subscribers to Max 5x pay $100 per month, while those using Max 20x pay $200 per month.