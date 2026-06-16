CIA chief said to be questioning Iran's intentions

16 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe warned United States President Donald Trump and senior officials that intelligence raised concerns about whether Iran would make nuclear concessions, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the discussions, AzerNEWS reports.

The warning followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Washington and Tehran to end the months-long war. High-level meetings in the days before the deal was announced focused on intelligence showing Iranian leaders spoke differently in private than in talks with mediators, according to two of the sources cited in the report.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also questioned the deal, arguing that the evidence suggested Iran would not take the nuclear steps the US sought, two sources said. At the same time, Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner supported it.