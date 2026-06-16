Azerbaijan, UK discuss expanding economic cooperation
Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Lord Stockwood, the United Kingdom's Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade, AzerNEWS reports.
"During the meeting with Lord Stockwood, UK Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade, we discussed the key directions for the development of economic relations between our countries," Jabbarov wrote on X.
The sides reviewed key areas for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, focusing on prospects for cooperation in trade, energy security, green energy, innovation, digitalization, and other sectors.
The officials also discussed potential measures to further promote mutual investment and deepen economic ties.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!