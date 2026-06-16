Azerbaijan, UK discuss expanding economic cooperation

16 June 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Lord Stockwood, the United Kingdom's Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade, AzerNEWS reports.

"During the meeting with Lord Stockwood, UK Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade, we discussed the key directions for the development of economic relations between our countries," Jabbarov wrote on X.

The sides reviewed key areas for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, focusing on prospects for cooperation in trade, energy security, green energy, innovation, digitalization, and other sectors.

The officials also discussed potential measures to further promote mutual investment and deepen economic ties.