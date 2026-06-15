Prime Minister Ali Asadov visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors

15 June 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The PM paid tribute to the National Leader and laid flowers at his tomb.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, in the Alley of Honors, AzerNEWS reports.

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