Somaliland president makes 'historic' visit to Israel

15 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has described his visit to Israel as a historic milestone, following Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence in December, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during the visit, Abdullahi said it marked the first state visit by a president of Somaliland since the territory declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the country's civil war.

"The visit carries special significance," Abdullahi said, according to a statement released by the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"It is the first state visit by a president of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honour on this historic occasion," he added.

Abdullahi noted that Somaliland had spent more than three decades seeking international recognition.

"Somaliland has been reaching out to world leaders for the last 35 years. They were asking only one question: to see us. Only one country desired to see us and recognise Somaliland, and that's the government of Israel and its people," he said.

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland's independence, a move widely viewed as a major diplomatic breakthrough for the self-governing territory, which maintains its own government, military, currency and passport despite lacking broad international recognition.

During the meeting, Herzog said Abdullahi's visit symbolized "the great potential of this wonderful new partnership" and expressed hope for expanded cooperation between the two sides.

"We both face the threat of radical extremism. We both seek security and stability in the region and in the Horn of Africa. We both see the importance of protecting maritime freedom," Herzog stated.

The visit comes shortly after Israel appointed its first ambassador to Somaliland, following Somaliland's decision to establish its own diplomatic representation in Israel.

Earlier this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland, a trip that drew strong criticism from Somalia, which condemned the visit as an "unauthorised incursion."

Located along the strategically important Gulf of Aden, Somaliland has long sought international recognition, though many countries have been reluctant to take such a step due to concerns over Somalia's territorial integrity and the potential precedent it could set for other separatist movements across Africa.