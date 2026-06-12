Elon Musk on track to become the first trillionaire

12 June 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

American businessman and inventor Elon Musk Elon Musk has reportedly become the first trillionaire in history following the public listing of SpaceX, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

However, other major financial outlets, including Bloomberg and Forbes, have presented more conservative estimates of his net worth.

Musk also beneficially owns about 717.1 million Tesla shares, according to Tesla securities filings. Based on Tesla’s recent share price of $399.15, that stake is worth roughly $286.2 billion.

According to projections based on company filings, Musk’s net worth had already reached the $1 trillion on paper.

Forbes estimates Musk’s total fortune at approximately $982.6 billion, while Bloomberg places it slightly lower at around $971 billion.

A significant portion of Musk’s wealth is tied to SpaceX, which now accounts for an estimated $866 billion of his total net worth, according to the available calculations.

SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002, has grown from a launch provider into a broader space, satellite internet and artificial intelligence group. Its operations include rocket launches, Starlink satellite internet services, AI infrastructure and long-term projects tied to space-based computing and Mars settlement.

Image: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg