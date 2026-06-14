Riots break out in New York City after Knicks win
Riots broke out in the streets of New York City shortly after the Knicks won a historic NBA title, their first in 53 years.
According to reports, the local police have already made several arrests as rioters clashed with law enforcement, AzerNEWS reports.
Reinforcements were requested in midtown Manhattan due to crowds surrounding the police, as per the latest information.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump congratulated the winning team and commended Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 points, calling him a "superstar."
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