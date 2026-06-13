Shusha hosts Organization of Turkic States Competition Forum [PHOTOS]

13 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Competition Forum of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) officially commenced today in the historic city of Shusha.

AzerNEWS reports that the high-profile event is organized by the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to a correspondent on the ground, the forum has brought together a distinguished gathering of leaders and senior officials from the competition watchdogs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The Deputy Secretary General of the OTS, alongside key representatives from various government agencies and the private sector, are also in attendance.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum will transition into a pivotal panel discussion titled "Formulating Competition Policy as a Driving Force of the OTS: Regional Cooperation."

The agenda remains packed today as the city also prepares to host the 3rd Meeting of the Heads of Competition Authorities of the OTS member states, aiming to further solidify economic ties and fair market practices across the region.