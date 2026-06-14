Azerbaijani chess players to compete at World Junior Championship in Italy

14 June 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

The World Junior Chess Championship is set to take place in Montesilvano, bringing together young talents from 86 countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament will be held across the under-14, under-16 and under-18 age categories, with Azerbaijan represented by a team of eight players.

The Azerbaijani squad includes Khagan Ahmed, Tunar Davudov, Farid Orujov, Pasham Alizadeh, Shamsi Garakhanov, Narmin Abdinova, Lala Huseynova and Zahra Allahverdi. The team will compete under the guidance of coach Farid Abbasov.

The first-round matches are scheduled to begin tomorrow, while the championship will run through June 26.