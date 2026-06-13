US will not allow illegal Iran oil transport or blockade breaches, Rubio says

13 June 2026 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will not permit the "illegal transportation" of Iranian oil or any attempts to breach the ongoing naval blockade against Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared during a high-level phone call with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official statement released by the U.S. Department of State, the two top diplomats discussed the volatile situation and recent escalations unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the call, Secretary Rubio sent a clear message to global shipping networks, emphasizing that all commercial vessels must strictly and immediately comply with directives issued by U.S. military forces deployed in the region. He underscored that American forces remain fully committed to preserving peace and maritime security throughout the strategic waterway.

"The Secretary specifically emphasized that any violations of the American blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will be strictly prevented," the State Department readout noted.

The stern warning underscores Washington’s hardening stance on maritime enforcement as tensions continue to simmer over critical energy transit routes in the Middle East.