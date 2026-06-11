Azerbaijan and Japan deepen strategic ties in changing Eurasian landscape

11 June 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Tokyo has once again become a platform for strengthening Azerbaijan-Japan relations, as Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Japan highlighted the growing strategic importance of cooperation between the two countries. More than three decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, Baku and Tokyo are seeking to elevate their partnership beyond traditional political dialogue, focusing increasingly on energy security, transport connectivity, green development, and regional stability.

During talks held on June 10, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the steady development of relations over the past thirty years.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue, including high-level visits and regular consultations, as the foundation for expanding cooperation into more practical strategic areas.

One of the clearest messages from the talks was that Azerbaijan and Japan are moving toward a more substantive economic relationship. The Azerbaijani side expressed appreciation for Japan's Official Development Assistance and signaled its interest in sustaining cooperation in development and infrastructure-related fields. At the same time, both countries confirmed their intention to deepen trade and investment ties, building on the work of the Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation. This mechanism has become increasingly important as both sides seek to translate political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes.

Energy cooperation stands out as one of the most consequential pillars of this relationship. In current international conditions, Azerbaijan's role as a stable supplier of energy resources is gaining added weight. This has particular relevance for Japan, a country heavily dependent on imported energy and therefore highly sensitive to disruptions in global supply routes. The arrival on May 12, 2026, of a tanker carrying Azerbaijani crude oil to the Japanese port of Yokohama was therefore symbolically and strategically important. Delivering roughly 283,000 barrels of Azerbaijani oil to ENEOS's Negishi refinery, the shipment marked the first such supply to Japan and suggested the beginning of a potential reconfiguration of energy flows toward East Asia.

This development should be viewed against the backdrop of mounting concerns over the security of traditional maritime chokepoints, especially the Strait of Hormuz. For Tokyo, diversification of oil imports is no longer simply an economic issue. In that context, Azerbaijan offers an attractive alternative. It is politically stable, experienced in international energy exports, and well-positioned to serve as part of a wider diversification strategy that reduces excessive dependence on vulnerable Middle Eastern routes. For Baku, meanwhile, access to the Japanese market represents an opportunity to broaden the geography of its energy exports and reinforce its reputation as a dependable supplier beyond Europe.

Yet the significance of Azerbaijan for Japan extends beyond hydrocarbons. Baku's central role in the development of the Middle Corridor, or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is becoming increasingly relevant as Asian-European trade routes are restructured. This corridor has gained strategic value amid disruptions to older logistical patterns and growing interest in diversified overland and multimodal connections between East Asia and Europe. For Japanese business, which depends on predictable and secure trade infrastructure, Azerbaijan's position as a transport hub in the South Caucasus is becoming harder to ignore.

The transport dimension is especially important because it links Azerbaijan's national development strategy with broader trends in Eurasian integration. As trade and transit architecture across the continent is recalibrated, Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as both a logistical node and a regional energy hub. Its infrastructure creates opportunities not only for its own exports, but also for the movement of Central Asian hydrocarbons and goods toward international markets. This enhances Baku's geopolitical significance and makes cooperation with Azerbaijan increasingly relevant for external actors, including Japan, seeking a foothold in emerging Eurasian corridors.

Security cooperation is another increasingly important dimension of the relationship. Azerbaijan's assistance in supporting the safety of Japanese citizens, including efforts related to the evacuation of individuals from Iran, has demonstrated a high level of trust between the two countries. Such cooperation reflects a broader convergence of interests in maintaining regional stability and responding to emerging security challenges.

The historical foundation of the relationship should not be overlooked. Japan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence, and bilateral ties received a major boost from the 1998 official visit of national leader Heydar Aliyev to Japan. During the 1990s and 2000s, Japan also provided considerable assistance to Azerbaijan, including through international organizations supporting refugees and internally displaced persons affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

At a broader level, Azerbaijan's engagement with Japan is part of its larger strategy of intensifying ties with Asian countries. This reflects Baku's increasingly multidirectional foreign policy, which seeks to diversify partnerships beyond its immediate neighborhood and traditional western vectors. Japan, for its part, remains one of the world's leading powers. As the world's third-largest economy, a global technological center, and a major investor, it carries substantial economic and geopolitical weight. Its importance in the Indo-Pacific, as well as its alliance with the United States and its active role in regional security initiatives, makes it a highly valuable partner for countries aiming to widen their strategic options.

In this context, the growing Azerbaijan-Japan relationship should be understood not as a narrow bilateral matter, but as part of a wider reordering of geopolitical and economic linkages across Eurasia.

The recent high-level talks in Tokyo suggest that Azerbaijan and Japan are entering a new phase of cooperation. If current initiatives are successfully implemented, the relationship has the potential to become one of the most significant partnerships linking the South Caucasus and East Asia in the years ahead.