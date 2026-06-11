China launches test satellite

11 June 2026 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A new experimental communications satellite has been successfully launched into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province, southern China, AzerNEWS reports.

The launch took place at 15:30 Beijing time aboard a Long March-5 carrier rocket, which successfully delivered the satellite into its designated orbit without complications.

According to available information, the spacecraft will be used to test and validate advanced multi-band and high-speed communication technologies. These experiments are expected to support the development of next-generation satellite communication systems, including faster data transmission and improved global connectivity.

Experts note that such test missions play a crucial role in strengthening China’s rapidly expanding space infrastructure, particularly in areas such as broadband coverage, remote sensing integration, and secure military communications.

It is also worth highlighting that this mission marks the 650th launch in the Long March rocket family, a major milestone for China’s space program, which began more than four decades ago. Over the years, the Long March series has become one of the most frequently used launch systems in the world, supporting both commercial and scientific missions.

In addition, space analysts point out that China is increasingly focusing on building a large-scale satellite network that could compete with global mega-constellations, potentially reshaping the future of worldwide internet access from orbit.