'Tiny Worlds' group exhibition of young artists opens at Leyla Khazari Art Gallery [PHOTOS]

11 June 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A group exhibition of young artists titled "Tiny Worlds" has been successfully held at Leyla Khazari Art Gallery,AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition was organized by artist Sayali Mammadova.

The great artist Pablo Picasso once said: "I can paint like Raphael, but it would take me my entire life to learn to paint like a child."

A child still does not know many things, but the lack of life experience is compensated by their great inner freedom and thirst for knowledge, which arises from a strong curiosity about life. Children are interested in everything and actively explore the surrounding world. At the same time, they notice things in familiar objects and phenomena that adults often do not see. However, children—and adults as well, especially in creativity—always need a "guiding star," which in this case was Sayali Mammadova, who has been working with children and adults since 2016.

The exhibition was attended by more than 200 guests, including representatives of the creative community, parents and friends of the participants, art enthusiasts, as well as the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, María Victoria Romero Caballero. Many noted the high level of organization, the sincerity of the children's works, and the special atmosphere of care and support created around each participant. Such events become a real celebration for children and remain in their memories for a lifetime. In the hands of a true jeweler, a diamond will certainly become a beautiful gem.

At the opening ceremony, the head of the gallery Leyla Khazari, project organizer Sayali Mammadova, and the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, María Victoria Romero Caballero, congratulated the young artists, wishing them further success, creative achievements, and continuous improvement of their skills.

The project brought together 17 children and teenagers aged 6 to 15, presenting 85 works created over several months of preparation. But what months they were—filled with creative inspiration, exploration, and the realization of ideas! The exhibition was structured around five themes: the most vivid memories, dreams, favorite food and related stories, visions of the future, and works with hidden messages inviting viewers to interpret their meaning. What could be more beautiful than creative contemplation in adolescence?!

A distinctive feature of the exhibition was QR codes, which allowed visitors to learn about the stories behind the paintings and understand why the young artists chose those particular subjects. Many guests enthusiastically scanned the codes, discovering the inner worlds of the authors.

An unusual interactive element was the work of participant Arzu Sadig, designed in the form of a mailbox. Visitors to the exhibition could leave letters and wishes for the children, which the young artists will read together after the project concludes. A wonderful idea and its realization!

One of the most touching moments of the evening was the certificate award ceremony. Each child received their certificate under the applause of friends and participants, turning the moment into a true celebration of mutual support and recognition.

Special attention from guests was drawn to the fact that the young talents' works found buyers. For several participants, all the exhibited works were sold, while others also made their first sales. According to Sayali Mammadova, one of the main goals of the exhibition was to introduce children to a professional approach to implementing artistic projects and to show that their creativity deserves serious attention and recognition from society.

"Each work becomes a reflection of an individual perception of the world and a way to tell one's story through art. Despite the small format of the paintings, the exhibition addresses themes that are close to everyone. Many works are filled with symbols and details that invite viewers to interpret them independently. 'Tiny Worlds' is an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of a new generation of artists and to witness how creativity gives rise to sincere and unexpected statements about life, dreams, and human emotions," said Sayali Mammadova.

The young artists sincerely shared their dreams, experiences, and views of the world, proving that the smallest stories can sometimes evoke the deepest emotions.

"Participating in the 'Tiny Worlds' exhibition meant a lot to me. I prepared for it for a long time and with great effort, so it became an important result of my work and a big step forward. The most significant piece for me was the work with scales, because it reflects my dream of becoming a lawyer and my vision of the future," said Laman Mammadova.

"The most important work for me was the one on the theme of dreams. In it, I depicted myself as I see myself many years from now. This painting is especially dear to me because it reflects my dreams and future aspirations. I dream of becoming an architect, and I showed that in one of my works," said Nilufer Bayramova.

"For me, participating in the 'Tiny Worlds' exhibition was a very interesting and joyful experience. I was happy to present my works and get acquainted with the creativity of other participants. I believe my paintings evoke different emotions in viewers: some stimulate appetite, others curiosity, and some admiration," shared Samia Rahimova.

"As for me, participating in the 'Tiny Worlds' exhibition was an opportunity to express my dreams, memories, and visions of the future through drawing," concluded Arzu Sadig.

"Tiny Worlds" has already become the third group exhibition of this group of young artists and once again proved that children's art can not only inspire admiration but also become a reason for deep dialogue. Behind each painting was a story, and behind each story—a small world filled with dreams, bold ideas, and sincere feelings.

The participants of the exhibition were: Ahmad Mammadzade, Ali Pirverdi, Aliabbas Zeynalov, Arzu Sadig, Aziza Baghirova, Aziza Gurbanova, Gulnara Baghirova, Jamilia Ramazanova, Kamilla Ramazanova, Laman Mammadova, Maya Nasirova, Miray Ibrahimova, Nilufer Bayramova, Nuray Nagiyeva, Samia Rahimova, Suad Tagiyeva, and Suraya Zeynalova.

The "Tiny Worlds" exhibition once again reminded us that art does not depend on age. At the same time, the project became not only an important creative experience for its participants but also a clear confirmation that supporting children’s creativity helps discover new talents and shape the future of a country's artistic environment.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.