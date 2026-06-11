Ankara, Riyadh launch new era of transport cooperation

11 June 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have signed significant agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in the transport sector.

As part of contacts held by Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu in Riyadh, the two countries signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) focused on railway cooperation and the development of transport connectivity.

The agreements are expected to establish a broad framework for cooperation ranging from technical knowledge exchange in the railway sector to the implementation of infrastructure projects.

One of the most notable details of the agreement is the plan to revive the historic Hejaz Railway. First constructed in 1900 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, the Hejaz Railway was one of the most important transportation projects of its time, connecting Istanbul to Medina via Damascus. Large sections of the line were destroyed during World War I and many parts became unusable over the following decades.

It is noted that the newly signed memorandum may also include provisions for reassessing parts of the historic line in line with modern transportation needs.

Railway cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia is seen as significant not only for bilateral relations but also for regional trade corridors. Experts suggest that the development of railway networks linking the Gulf region to Europe via Türkiye could reduce trade costs and shorten transportation times. Such initiatives are also expected to strengthen economic integration in the Middle East and contribute to the creation of alternative trade routes.

In recent years, Ankara and Riyadh have been rebuilding and strengthening their economic and diplomatic ties, with cooperation expanding into energy, defense industry, and investment sectors, alongside transportation.

The memorandum signed in Riyadh reflects the two countries’ commitment to long-term joint infrastructure projects, while the revival of the Hejaz Railway also adds a historical and symbolic dimension to the agreement.

In a statement on the matter, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have entered a new phase in transport and logistics relations.

Following bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and his delegation, Uraloğlu said two memorandums of understanding had been signed.

“We are launching a new process that will strengthen experience sharing and technical cooperation across a wide range of areas, from logistics centers to modern applications. At the same time, we are advancing our joint efforts in railway technology, infrastructure, education, and human resources onto a stronger and more sustainable footing,” he said.

“These steps, which will contribute to the connectivity, trade, and development of our region, we hope will be beneficial for our countries,” the minister added.