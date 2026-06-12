Azerbaijani female basketball player reaches No. 1 in FIBA 3x3 World Rankings

12 June 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Aleksandra Mollenhauer has reached the top of the FIBA 3x3 World Rankings, becoming the highest-ranked player in the latest update released by the governing body, AzerNEWS reports.

Mollenhauer, who represents both the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi's 3x3 squad, has been one of the standout performers on the international circuit in recent years.

Her connection to Azerbaijan runs deep. Arriving in the country at the age of five, she grew up here and learned the game on local courts before developing into one of the leading players in world 3x3 basketball.

The FIBA 3x3 World Rankings evaluate players, teams, and federations based on their performances in endorsed tournaments .

Points are calculated using a rolling 12-to-24-month system that incorporates event significance and individual player statistics.

The rankings are updated daily and play an important role in determining qualification for major international events, including the FIBA 3x3 World Cup and the Olympic Games.