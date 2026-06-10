President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Portuguese Republic
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Portuguese Republic, AzerNEWS reports.
"Esteemed Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.
I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Portugal relations, which are built on mutual respect, and to strengthen our cooperation.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal lasting prosperity and well-being.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 June 2026," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!