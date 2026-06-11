Non-oil sector remains main driver of Azerbaijan’s economic growth

11 June 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector now accounts for the majority of the national economy and continues to serve as the primary driver of economic growth.

AzerNEWS reports that Advisor to the Minister of Economy Huseyn Huseynov made these remarks at the “TECHNOVATION: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” event organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.

Speaking at the event, Huseynov noted that over the past two decades Azerbaijan has established a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth through strategic investments, modern infrastructure, and a reform-oriented business environment.

According to him, the non-oil sector currently represents the largest share of the country’s economy and remains the key engine of growth. In this regard, he stressed that the main objective is to accelerate development by building a diversified and innovation-driven economy.

“Digital transformation occupies a central place in Azerbaijan’s economic agenda. The country is implementing a digital economy development strategy aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of technologies, supporting innovation, and developing the skills necessary for the economy of the future.

Technology alone does not deliver transformation; people play the decisive role in this process. Therefore, Azerbaijan is actively investing in the development of human capital,” he said.

Huseynov recalled that under the national 4IR Academy program, implemented in partnership with U.S.-based Coursera, tens of thousands of citizens have gained access to educational programs in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and other high-demand fields.

The advisor also highlighted the importance of international cooperation, emphasizing that the United States has remained one of Azerbaijan’s key economic partners for more than three decades.

He noted that bilateral cooperation is gradually expanding beyond the traditional energy sector to include innovation, technology, and digital transformation.

According to Huseynov, the ongoing economic dialogue between Azerbaijan and the United States has created new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and digital innovation.

He further pointed to the expanding cooperation with major technology companies, including Dell Technologies, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon, describing it as a transition toward a new stage of strategic technological partnership.

“These initiatives are laying the foundation for a modern digital economy capable of increasing productivity, creating new jobs, attracting investment, and enhancing global competitiveness,” he added.