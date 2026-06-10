Iranian FM discusses regional tensions with Turkish and Saudi counterparts

10 June 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the latest regional developments following what Tehran described as U.S. attacks on areas in southern Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iran's Foreign Ministry.

During the calls, the three diplomats reviewed the evolving situation in the region and exchanged views on its potential implications for regional stability and security.

Araghchi condemned the U.S. military action, describing it as a violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also stressed what he called Iran’s inherent right to self-defense.

The discussions came amid heightened tensions in the region.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of attacking an American helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz area. According to Trump, one of the U.S. military’s high-tech Apache helicopters conducting patrol operations in the region was struck.

Trump stated that the helicopter’s two pilots were safely rescued and were not injured. However, he warned that Washington would respond to the attack.