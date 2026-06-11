Barza Collection presents 'HÜDUD' – first solo exhibition of Tural Moyufov with support of MoMA Baku [PHOTOS]

11 June 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening of "HÜDUD", the first solo exhibition by Azerbaijani artist Tural Moyufov, has taken place at the Museum of Modern Art / MoMA Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

At the Museum of Modern Art / MoMA Baku, the opening of HÜDUD, the first solo exhibition by Azerbaijani artist Tural Moyufov, took place. The exhibition is presented by Barza Collection with the support of MoMA Baku.

The opening brought together members of the cultural community, artists, collectors, art critics, and guests interested in contemporary art. The focus of attention was Tural Moyufov's new series of works, in which the artist explores the concept of boundaries—between body and form, recognizability and abstraction, inner tension and painterly expression.

At the opening, the exhibition's curator and founder of Barza Collection, Samira Safi, and artist Tural Moyufov addressed the audience. They spoke about the development of the project, its concept, and the significance of the artist's first solo exhibition within a museum setting.

The title "HÜDUD" refers to the notion of a boundary—not as a fixed line, but as a state of transition. In Moyufov's works, the human figure appears not as a literal representation of the body, but as a site of tension, movement, and transformation. Form loses its stability, shifts, and at the same time acquires a new painterly power.

In this new series, the figure exists between recognizability and disintegration, body and abstraction, inner impulse and plastic form. Deformation here is not an act of destruction; rather, it becomes a means of exploring the limits of form and its ability to retain presence.

"HÜDUD" is an exhibition about the boundary between figuration and abstraction, about the body as a material for artistic exploration, and about form in a constant state of change.

The opening program also featured a live sound performance by Parvana Persiani, created as a sonic response to Tural Moyufov's works. SENSUM Floristry presented floral arrangements and bouquets inspired by the exhibition and the artist's works, while No Bar Amaro prepared cocktails specially created for the opening evening.

The exhibition "HÜDUD", presented by Barza Collection with the support of MoMA Baku, will remain open to visitors until June 23, 2026.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.