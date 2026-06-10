FC Qarabag's preparation plan for new season announced

10 June 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

FC Qarabag's preparation plan for the 2026/2027 season has been announced, AzerNEWS reports.

The Aghdam-based team will gather in Baku on June 10 and begin the first stage of its preparations in the capital. This stage will continue until June 22.

On June 22, Qarabag will travel to Austria. The second stage of preparations will take place in the state of Tyrol and will run until July 2.

As part of the training camp, the team is scheduled to play three friendly matches. On June 27, Qarabag will face Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia. The match will kick off at 19:00 (Baku time).

On July 1, Qarabag will play two matches. The team will first take on Ukraine's Metalist and then Hungary's Ferencváros.

The matches are scheduled to begin at 15:00 and 20:00 respectively.