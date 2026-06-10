Active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increase by 2.7% in 2026
Azerbaijan has recorded a continued increase in the number of active taxpayers, value-added tax (VAT) payers, and registered business entities, reflecting ongoing expansion in formal economic activity, AzerNEWS reports.
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