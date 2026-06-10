Seismic activity detected in the Caspian Sea
An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported that a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded at 08:55 local time.
It was stated that the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 48 kilometers.
No reports of damage, casualties, or disruptions to infrastructure have been received following the earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the region and have not issued any warnings related to the event.
Further assessments may be conducted as additional seismic data become available.
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