Azerbaijani feature film screened at Ashgabat Cinema [PHOTOS]

10 June 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another film from Azerbaijan, the feature-length motion picture "Homeland", has been screened at the Ashgabat Cinema, AzerNEWS reports.

The film was produced in 2025 by "Narimanfilm" with the support of the Azerbaijan Film Agency. The director and screenwriter of the feature film "Homeland" is Ilgar Safat.

The story depicts the struggle of independent Azerbaijan against separatist forces in its territory, the Karabakh region.

A London-based journalist named Miranda arrives in Azerbaijan to shoot a documentary about the Caucasian leopard. During her research, she uncovers not only facts related to the leopard but also numerous truths about Azerbaijan's painful and heroic history. Her journey turns into a dramatic narrative where nature, history, and human destinies intersect.

The screening was attended by well-known scientists, cultural figures, public representatives, and students from Turkmenistan.

The film was met with interest by the audience.