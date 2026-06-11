Türkiye condemns SOFA agreement between Greek Cypriot administration and France

11 June 2026 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has condemned the "Status of Forces Agreement" (SOFA) signed between the Greek Cypriot administrationand and France, AzerNEWS reports.

Ankara described the agreement, which defines the legal status of French Armed Forces stationed on the island, as "an ill-considered step in a series of initiatives that may lead to dangerous consequences for Southern Cyprus."

The Defence Ministry stressed that Türkiye is closely monitoring provocations aimed at escalating tensions and undermining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. It also reiterated its readiness to take decisive measures to ensure the security of Turkish Cypriots in the face of what it called "hostile actions."

The statement noted that the agreement between France and the Greek Cypriot administration effectively seeks to unilaterally alter the sensitive balance on the island and ignores the will and rights of Turkish Cypriots regarding sovereign equality. It further stated that the agreement contradicts the 1960 Cyprus accords.

Recalling that France is not among the guarantor powers in Cyprus, the ministry emphasized that no military alliance targeting the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) can succeed.

The statement concluded that the Turkish Armed Forces possess both the capability and determination to respond in the strongest possible manner to any threats against the security of Turkish Cypriots.

A Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) is a treaty between a host country and a foreign nation stationing military forces there.