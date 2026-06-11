Azerbaijani Defense Minister sends condolences to Pakistan over helicopter crash

11 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has sent a message of condolence to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, following a fatal helicopter crash, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

In his message, Hasanov stated:

“I was deeply saddened by the news that a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near the city of Muzaffarabad due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of its crew members.

I pray for mercy upon those who lost their lives in this aviation accident, share in the grief of their loved ones, and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time.

May they rest in peace.”

It should be noted that a Pakistan Army Mi-17 military helicopter crashed on the previous day, killing all crew members on board.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff.