Azerbaijan ranks among leading foreign investors in Georgia

9 June 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia increased by 47.7 percent in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $271.2 million, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the United Kingdom emerged as the largest source of investment during the period, followed by the United States, the Netherlands, and Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan was the fourth-largest investor in Georgia's economy.

FDI growth was particularly strong in the financial and insurance, trade, real estate, and administrative and support service sectors, reflecting growing investor confidence in key areas of the Georgian economy.

In 2025, FDI from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $143.9 million compared to $83.9 million in 2024.