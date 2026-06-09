Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves continue to grow

9 June 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

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As of June 1, 2026, Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $88.4 billion, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during discussions on the draft law “On the implementation of the 2025 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan” at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, AzerNEWS reports.

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