Hyundai and Nvidia plan AI hub in Saemangeum

8 June 2026 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, alongside Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung, explored Kia’s PV5—Kia’s first dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle model, during Huang’s visit to Hyundai Motor’s headquarters in Yangjae-dong, southern Seoul on June 8, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

Hyundai Motor Group’s ambitious AI and robotics hub, located on a reclaimed site in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, is expected to integrate a wide range of advanced computing platforms from NVIDIA Corporation as part of the rapidly deepening collaboration between the two companies.

During his visit, Huang referred to the large-scale initiative—valued at around 9 trillion won ($5.8 billion)—as “AI Valley,” drawing a parallel with Silicon Valley in the United States. He suggested that the project could become a major global center for artificial intelligence, robotics, and next-generation mobility innovation.

He also made light-hearted remarks about the potential partnership, saying: “ES invited me to build Nvidia in Saemangeum. I said that so long as there’s excellent barbecue pork, I’m very happy to build Nvidia there,” highlighting the informal but growing strategic alignment between the two firms.

Huang further indicated that establishing a dedicated research center in the region is a realistic possibility. He emphasized that AI for robotics represents a natural evolution for Nvidia’s technology, especially when combined with Hyundai’s manufacturing and mobility expertise.

“And so it is very, very logical for Nvidia to build a research center here, especially when it intersects with robotics,” he said. “AI for robotics is very natural, very sensible, and very smart.”

The collaboration between the companies is already expanding. Hyundai and its robotics subsidiary, including Boston Dynamics, are actively using Nvidia platforms for autonomous driving systems, robotics development, and vision-based AI applications.

Huang also praised Hyundai’s innovations, including the MobED autonomous mobility robot platform, describing it as particularly impressive and emotionally impactful.

During the visit, he toured Hyundai’s headquarters for about 30 minutes, examining future mobility concepts, EV technologies, and robotic systems. He even signed a robotic dog developed by Boston Dynamics, symbolizing the growing technological partnership.

In a previous visit to Korea, Huang had pledged to supply 50,000 Blackwell GPUs to support Hyundai’s AI and robotics development efforts. More recently, both companies announced plans for a multi-billion-dollar investment in Korea, aimed at establishing an AI center and a physical AI application hub.

Interestingly, analysts note that this partnership reflects a broader global trend where automotive companies are transforming into AI-driven technology firms. In this shift, vehicles are increasingly seen not just as transportation tools, but as intelligent, connected computing platforms capable of continuous learning and adaptation.