Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warns citizens against travel to conflict zones

9 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has warned Azerbaijani citizens about growing security risks in conflict zones amid rising global tensions and ongoing armed conflicts in regions including Ukraine and the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the current international security environment remains highly unstable, with increasing geopolitical tensions continuing to pose serious threats to international peace and security.

The ministry stated that Azerbaijani citizens have recently been killed or injured in various conflict-affected areas as a result of armed clashes and military operations.

“Such incidents once again demonstrate that security risks in and near conflict zones are extremely high and pose serious threats to the lives and health of our citizens who travel to or operate in those regions,” the statement said.

In this regard, the ministry called on Azerbaijani citizens to carefully assess security conditions before traveling abroad, pay close attention to official warnings and recommendations, and avoid areas where military operations or armed conflicts are ongoing.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that participation by Azerbaijani citizens in armed conflicts or military operations on the territory of foreign states, whether as mercenaries or on a voluntary basis, carries criminal liability under Azerbaijani law.

“At the same time, diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan continue their activities aimed at protecting the rights and interests of our citizens abroad,” the statement noted.

The ministry further stressed the importance of personal responsibility regarding safety and urged citizens to avoid high-risk activities in unstable regions.