Iran said to be prepared for 'long war' with Israel

9 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran is prepared for a long war with Israel and will increase the level of tension, vowing to oppose Israel's and the US's attempts to contain Tehran and its allies in the region through "controlled tension", a military source told Tasnim News on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

The source added that all the preparations have been made, emphasizing that Tehran will not abandon Lebanon. Furthermore, he stated that the alleged divergence between the US and Washington about resuming the conflict is a deception.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged both countries to cease fire.

United States President Donald Trump urged Israel and Iran on Monday to "immediately stop shooting" after the two countries resumed mutual strikes last night.

In the meantime, Israel carried out fresh attacks on Tehran, among other locations in Iran, while the situation escalated in the Red Sea as well, with the Yemeni Houthis imposing a naval blockade of the strategically important passage for Israeli ships.

On Sunday, the American president said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch a retaliatory strike on Iran, repeating that a deal with Tehran was close. Israel, however, still proceeded with a new bombing campaign, saying it expected it to last for several days.