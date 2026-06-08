Türkiye supports Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts, Fidan says

8 June 2026 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed strong support for the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as a significant opportunity for regional stability and prosperity, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the press following the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in Istanbul, Fidan emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation and development across the region.

"Our greatest hope is for our region to be known not for conflicts, but for development projects; not for division, but for initiatives that promote shared prosperity. Today, we see the most promising manifestation of this vision in the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The determination demonstrated by both sides has opened a genuine window of opportunity for our region," he said.

The minister noted that efforts are continuing with determination to build on this positive momentum, which serves the common interests of the entire region.

"We support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We also hope that Azerbaijan’s legitimate concerns will be addressed and that the peace agreement will be signed without delay. Our normalization process with Armenia is continuing in close coordination with Azerbaijan. Over the past four years, significant progress has been achieved in this direction," Fidan added.