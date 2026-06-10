Zakir Hasanov holds high-level meetings during Serbia visit [PHOTOS]

10 June 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation first visited Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, where they laid wreaths at the monuments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić, as well as at a memorial complex dedicated to Milica Rakić.

Later, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Serbia’s Minister of Defense Bratislav Gašić. The meeting followed an official welcoming ceremony held in accordance with protocol, during which both defense ministers reviewed an honor guard and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

During the talks, the sides exchanged detailed views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military education fields. They also discussed regional security issues and other matters of mutual interest.

It was also noted that, within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister is scheduled to participate in the “Platinum Wolf – 2026” international tactical exercise as part of the High-Level Observer Day near the Serbian city of Bujanovac.