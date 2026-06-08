Spain sees record tourism as visitors shift from Middle East

8 June 2026 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

From the rooftop terrace of a hotel, Fede Fuster gazes out over Benidorm, taking in the surrounding high-rise buildings and the city’s iconic sweeping coastline, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

“Despite all its strengths and its flaws, this is a place we are proud of,” he says. “It’s a city of opportunities.”

Fuster is the president of the local tourism association, and his family was among the first to build a hotel in this Mediterranean resort town in the 1950s.

Today, Benidorm’s permanent population stands at around 77,000, but during the peak summer season it can swell to nearly five times that number, reflecting its status as one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, which left resorts like Benidorm nearly deserted and brought Spain’s tourism sector to a standstill, the industry has experienced a strong and sustained recovery. Foreign visitor numbers have reached record highs year after year, totaling approximately 97 million arrivals in 2025.

Spain is currently the world’s second most visited country, after France, and is expected to further strengthen its position in 2026.

“I think this is going to be a great year,” Fuster says. “I’m optimistic—we are talking about reaching 100 million tourists in Spain. If this growth continues, we could become number one in the world very soon.”

Industry analysts originally predicted more moderate growth for 2026. However, shifting geopolitical tensions and regional instability in parts of the Middle East have made Spain an increasingly attractive alternative to destinations such as Dubai, Turkiye, and Cyprus.

Interestingly, tourism experts also note a growing trend beyond traditional beach holidays: Spain is increasingly attracting “blended travelers” who combine remote work with leisure stays. Cities like Benidorm are beginning to adapt, with more hotels investing in co-working spaces, high-speed connectivity, and long-stay accommodation models.

As a result, Benidorm’s tourism model—once defined purely by seasonal mass tourism—is gradually evolving into a more diversified and year-round hospitality economy, positioning the city for a new phase of growth.