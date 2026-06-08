Kazakhstan and Shell launched subsurface project

8 June 2026 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC “National Geological Survey,” and Shell Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon data research and analysis, AzerNEWS reports.

The practical core of the agreement will be the launch of a pilot project aimed at developing a modern geographic information system that will integrate and structure dispersed geological datasets into a unified digital platform.

The partnership focuses on the exchange of global best practices and the digitalization of archival geological information. The document also establishes a framework for joint specialist training, the implementation of advanced analytical tools, and comprehensive subsurface studies.

A key added dimension of the initiative will be the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for processing geological data. This is expected to improve the accuracy of predicting prospective hydrocarbon deposits and accelerate investment decision-making processes.

Overall, the digital transformation is expected to significantly enhance understanding of the country’s resource potential, increase the efficiency of exploration activities, and strengthen the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.