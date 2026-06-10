Jiu-Jitsu Club Public Union holds seminar marking Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS]

10 June 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A nationwide seminar dedicated to Armed Forces Day has been organized by the Azerbaijan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club Public Union, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was attended by practitioners representing the Union's clubs and affiliates in Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan.

The seminar was led by Taleh Hasanov, the founder and pioneer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Azerbaijan. Addressing the participants, Hasanov spoke about the objectives and overall program of the seminar, while also providing information about black belt holders and newly joined athletes.

The President of the Azerbaijan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club Public Union, Agil Ajalov, highlighted the importance of dedicating a series of sporting events to significant national dates and spoke about the significance of Armed Forces Day. He also congratulated the national team on its recent achievement of securing fourth place at the European Championship.

The seminar officially commenced with the performance of the National Anthem and a moment of remembrance honoring the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

During the event, athletes underwent belt examinations conducted by Master Taleh Hasanov and were awarded various belt ranks in recognition of their progress and achievements.

The seminar concluded with the presentation of the athletes’ newly earned belts, marking another important milestone in their Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu journey.