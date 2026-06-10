Azerbaijan and China boost cooperation in education [PHOTOS]

10 June 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and China are working to strengthen their scientific and academic collaboration, AzerNEWS reports.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli met with a delegation from Xi’an Shiyou University of China.

According to the information, the meeting focused on current cooperation between the two sides and planned future initiatives.

The discussions included the expansion of cooperation between Xi’an Shiyou University and higher education institutions in Azerbaijan, as well as the exchange of students and academic staff. The sides also exchanged views on the implementation of joint scientific research projects.