Apollo injects another $1 billion into TANAP-linked structure tied to SOCAR

9 June 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

American investment giant Apollo Global Management has revealed additional details regarding its strategic agreement with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) related to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), underlining rising international investor confidence in the Southern Gas Corridor, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!