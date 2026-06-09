Apollo injects another $1 billion into TANAP-linked structure tied to SOCAR
American investment giant Apollo Global Management has revealed additional details regarding its strategic agreement with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) related to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), underlining rising international investor confidence in the Southern Gas Corridor, AzerNEWS reports.
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