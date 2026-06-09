Baku hosts international finance and banking summit 2026

9 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A two-day international event titled “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” is being held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The summit is designed as a high-level platform aimed at accelerating the integration of regional and Turkic-speaking countries’ financial systems into the global financial landscape.

The event is organized with the support of the Council of Banks Associations of the Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye, the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan, as well as a number of other partner institutions.

Global payments technology company Visa Inc. is participating in the summit as the event’s global partner.

The gathering brings together representatives of financial institutions, banking associations, regulators and industry experts to discuss key trends, challenges and opportunities shaping financial cooperation across the Turkic world and beyond.